WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are one week closer to state championships, with the sub-state round of the Kansas High School playoffs underway Friday evening.

Here are the scores of the games across the state. Tune in to KSN News at 10 for full highlights!

GAMES COVERED:

Derby 23
vs. Manhattan 28

Olathe Northwest 7
vs. Gardner-Edgerton 56

Blue Valley Southwest 63
vs. Mill Valley 0

Hays 9
vs. Maize 42

McPherson 16
vs. Wamego 33

St. Thomas Aquinas 28
vs. Bishop Meige 38

Clay Center 0
vs. Andale 36

Holton 48
vs. Topeka Hayden 17

Kingman 28
vs. Southeast of Saline 22

Nemaha Central 30
vs. Sabetha 14

Centralia 16
vs. St. Marys 46

Inman 23
vs. Conway Springs 6

EIGHT MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Leoti-Wichita County 76
vs. Hill City 30

Little River 48
vs. Burlingame 0

Axtell 36
vs. Canton-Galva 32

Dighton 12
vs. Thunder Ridge 58

SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Cheylin 34
vs. Ashland 78

Cunningham 60
vs. Waverly 12

