WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are one week closer to state championships, with the sub-state round of the Kansas High School playoffs underway Friday evening.
Here are the scores of the games across the state. Tune in to KSN News at 10 for full highlights!
GAMES COVERED:
Derby 23
vs. Manhattan 28
Olathe Northwest 7
vs. Gardner-Edgerton 56
Blue Valley Southwest 63
vs. Mill Valley 0
Hays 9
vs. Maize 42
McPherson 16
vs. Wamego 33
St. Thomas Aquinas 28
vs. Bishop Meige 38
Clay Center 0
vs. Andale 36
Holton 48
vs. Topeka Hayden 17
Kingman 28
vs. Southeast of Saline 22
Nemaha Central 30
vs. Sabetha 14
Centralia 16
vs. St. Marys 46
Inman 23
vs. Conway Springs 6
EIGHT MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Leoti-Wichita County 76
vs. Hill City 30
Little River 48
vs. Burlingame 0
Axtell 36
vs. Canton-Galva 32
Dighton 12
vs. Thunder Ridge 58
SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Cheylin 34
vs. Ashland 78
Cunningham 60
vs. Waverly 12
