WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are one week closer to state championships, with the sub-state round of the Kansas High School playoffs underway Friday evening.

Here are the scores of the games across the state.

GAMES COVERED:

Derby 23

vs. Manhattan 28



Olathe Northwest 7

vs. Gardner-Edgerton 56



Blue Valley Southwest 63

vs. Mill Valley 0



Hays 9

vs. Maize 42



McPherson 16

vs. Wamego 33



St. Thomas Aquinas 28

vs. Bishop Meige 38



Clay Center 0

vs. Andale 36



Holton 48

vs. Topeka Hayden 17



Kingman 28

vs. Southeast of Saline 22



Nemaha Central 30

vs. Sabetha 14

Centralia 16

vs. St. Marys 46

Inman 23

vs. Conway Springs 6

EIGHT MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Leoti-Wichita County 76

vs. Hill City 30

Little River 48

vs. Burlingame 0

Axtell 36

vs. Canton-Galva 32

Dighton 12

vs. Thunder Ridge 58

SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Cheylin 34

vs. Ashland 78

Cunningham 60

vs. Waverly 12

