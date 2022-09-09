WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them):

Maize
vs. Andover Central

Arkansas City
vs. Andover

Wichita East
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Bishop Carroll
vs. Wichita South

Salina Central
vs. Eisenhower

Wichita Southeast
vs. Wichita West

Hutchinson
vs. Newton

Goddard
vs. Valley Center

Wichita Collegiate
vs. El Dorado

Buhler
vs. Circle

Maize South
vs. Campus

Wichita Heights
vs. Wichita Northwest

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.