Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s Friday night and we’re in for another exciting night of Friday Football Fever in Kansas.

The KSN team will be covering many games, including the Game of the Week: Maize South vs. Andover.

Last year, the two teams had some epic matchups. It was Week 2 of last year when Andover skated past Maize South 20 to 3.

But Maize South Mavericks got revenge at playoff time, ending the Andover Trojans’ season in the first round 21 to 17.

Players on both teams are excited about tonight’s game.

“It is going to be electric there at the stadium, so, as long as we perform, we should play good, do our thing,” said Ashton Ngo, Andover junior linebacker. “We play with a lot of intensity, we are all tough and we will do whatever it takes to win.”

“It’s cool everybody wants to see us play a game,” said Trevion Mitchell, Maize South senior cornerback. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a pretty cool thing for our team, but we are just ready to get the game going.”

The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Here is a list of the games KSN is covering:

Rose Hill and Collegiate

South and Southeast

Heights and Bishop Carroll

West and Kapaun

Chase and Ingalls

Salina South and Dodge City

Wellington and Andale

Hutchinson and Maize

Maize South and Andover

Wichita Trinity and Chaparral

Newton and Campus

Liberal and North

We also want scores from all the other games. Send us your scores by email (connect3now@ksn.com), Twitter via @FridayFootball3 or phone (316-292-1111).

Then, watch KSN News at 10 for all the highlights and scores in the latest edition of Friday Football Fever.

