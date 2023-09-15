WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Games will be highlighted during our sportscast and added to this article after they air.

Scores for the games that we are highlighting this week will be added to this article as they come in.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES

Andale 73
vs. El Dorado 0

Ark City
vs. Andover Central

Bishop Carroll
vs. Derby

Cheney
vs. Douglass

Dodge City
vs. Wichita South

Goddard-Eisenhower 21
vs. Valley Center 7

Great Bend 14
vs. Buhler 20

Hutchinson 28
vs. Maize South 23

Kingman 35
vs. Wichita Trinity 6

Maize 17
vs. Newton 19

Wellington
vs. Wichita Collegiate

Whitewater-Remington
vs. Inman

Winfield 23
vs. Towanda-Circle 45

GAME OF THE WEEK

Northwest 42
vs. Kapaun (at Stryker) 35