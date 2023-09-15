WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Games will be highlighted during our sportscast and added to this article after they air.
GAMES COVERED AND SCORES
Andale 73
vs. El Dorado 0
Ark City
vs. Andover Central
Bishop Carroll
vs. Derby
Cheney
vs. Douglass
Dodge City
vs. Wichita South
Goddard-Eisenhower 21
vs. Valley Center 7
Great Bend 14
vs. Buhler 20
Hutchinson 28
vs. Maize South 23
Kingman 35
vs. Wichita Trinity 6
Maize 17
vs. Newton 19
Wellington
vs. Wichita Collegiate
Whitewater-Remington
vs. Inman
Winfield 23
vs. Towanda-Circle 45
GAME OF THE WEEK
Northwest 42
vs. Kapaun (at Stryker) 35