WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES

Andale 73

vs. El Dorado 0

Ark City

vs. Andover Central

Bishop Carroll

vs. Derby

Cheney

vs. Douglass

Dodge City

vs. Wichita South

Goddard-Eisenhower 21

vs. Valley Center 7

Great Bend 14

vs. Buhler 20

Hutchinson 28

vs. Maize South 23

Kingman 35

vs. Wichita Trinity 6

Maize 17

vs. Newton 19

Wellington

vs. Wichita Collegiate

Whitewater-Remington

vs. Inman

Winfield 23

vs. Towanda-Circle 45

Northwest 42

vs. Kapaun (at Stryker) 35