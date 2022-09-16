WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them):
Derby
vs. Bishop Carroll
Newton
vs. Maize
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Wichita Northwest
Southeast
vs. East (Game played at Wichita South)
Goddard
vs. Andover
Salina South
vs. Campus
Garden City
vs. Wichita West (Game played at Friends University)
Maize South
vs. Hutchinson
Pratt
vs. Halstead
Andover Central
vs. Arkansas City
Wichita Collegiate
vs. Wellington
El Dorado
vs. Andale
Douglass
vs. Cheney
