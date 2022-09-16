WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them):

Derby

vs. Bishop Carroll

Newton

vs. Maize

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Wichita Northwest

Southeast

vs. East (Game played at Wichita South)

Goddard

vs. Andover

Salina South

vs. Campus

Garden City

vs. Wichita West (Game played at Friends University)

Maize South

vs. Hutchinson

Pratt

vs. Halstead

Andover Central

vs. Arkansas City

Wichita Collegiate

vs. Wellington

El Dorado

vs. Andale

Douglass

vs. Cheney

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.