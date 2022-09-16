WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them):

Derby
vs. Bishop Carroll

Newton
vs. Maize

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Wichita Northwest

Southeast
vs. East (Game played at Wichita South)

Goddard
vs. Andover

Salina South
vs. Campus

Garden City
vs. Wichita West (Game played at Friends University)

Maize South
vs. Hutchinson

Pratt
vs. Halstead

Andover Central
vs. Arkansas City

Wichita Collegiate
vs. Wellington

El Dorado
vs. Andale

Douglass
vs. Cheney

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.