Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Clearwater vs. Wellington. But the KSN Sports Team was at a lot of other games Friday night.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

  • Collegiate and Mulvane
  • Newton and Derby
  • Clearwater and Wellington
  • Flint Hills and Oxford
  • Campus and Maize
  • Valley Center and Maize South
  • Natoma and Deerfield
  • Colby and Holcomb
  • Goddard and Andover Central
  • Dodge City and Heights
  • West and Bishop Carroll
  • Arkansas City and South

