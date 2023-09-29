WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 5 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:

Scores will be added to this article as they come in.

If we are missing one, send us an email at news@ksn.com.

Game of the Week at Riverfront Stadium

Maize 47

vs. Maize South 0

Towanda-Circle 16

vs. Augusta 50

Goddard Eisenhower 34

vs. Andover 0

Valley Center 31

vs. Salina Central 34

Winfield 14

vs. McPherson 17

Haysville-Campus 0

vs. Derby 48

Abilene 33

vs. Rose Hill 13

Mulvane 36

vs. Buhler 59

Salina South 14

vs. Hutchinson 57

Wichita North 6

vs. Bishop Carroll 70

Chapman 6

vs. Wichita Collegiate 41