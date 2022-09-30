WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 5 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.

GAMES COVERED:

Maize 63
vs. Maize South 26

Topeka High 13
vs. Northwest 91

Andover High 27
vs. Eisenhower 25

Bishop Carroll 48
vs. North 7

Wichita West 8
vs. Wichita East 54

Derby 70
vs. Campus 13

  • Emily Younger, Lisa Teachman, and Jeff Herndon pose with the Andover Central High School and Goddard High School cheerleaders (Emily Younger/KSN Photo)
  • Emily Younger, Lisa Teachman, and Jeff Herndon pose with the Andover Central High School and Goddard High School cheerleaders (Lisa Teachman/KSN Photo)

Goddard High 20
vs. Andover Central 14

Wichita Southeast 0
vs. Kapaun 70

Ark City 13
vs. Newton 26

Kingman 28
vs. Hesston 0

Augusta 15
vs. Towanda-Circle 37

Wellington 45
vs. El Dorado 8

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.