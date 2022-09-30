WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 5 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.

GAMES COVERED:

Maize 63

vs. Maize South 26



Topeka High 13

vs. Northwest 91



Andover High 27

vs. Eisenhower 25



Bishop Carroll 48

vs. North 7



Wichita West 8

vs. Wichita East 54



Derby 70

vs. Campus 13

Emily Younger, Lisa Teachman, and Jeff Herndon pose with the Andover Central High School and Goddard High School cheerleaders (Emily Younger/KSN Photo)

Emily Younger, Lisa Teachman, and Jeff Herndon pose with the Andover Central High School and Goddard High School cheerleaders (Lisa Teachman/KSN Photo)

Goddard High 20

vs. Andover Central 14



Wichita Southeast 0

vs. Kapaun 70



Ark City 13

vs. Newton 26



Kingman 28

vs. Hesston 0



Augusta 15

vs. Towanda-Circle 37



Wellington 45

vs. El Dorado 8

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.