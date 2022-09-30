WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 5 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
GAMES COVERED:
Maize 63
vs. Maize South 26
Topeka High 13
vs. Northwest 91
Andover High 27
vs. Eisenhower 25
Bishop Carroll 48
vs. North 7
Wichita West 8
vs. Wichita East 54
Derby 70
vs. Campus 13
Goddard High 20
vs. Andover Central 14
Wichita Southeast 0
vs. Kapaun 70
Ark City 13
vs. Newton 26
Kingman 28
vs. Hesston 0
Augusta 15
vs. Towanda-Circle 37
Wellington 45
vs. El Dorado 8
