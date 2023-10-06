WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.
Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.
For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.
Games Covered and Scores:
Scores will be added as they come in.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Wichita Collegiate 7
vs. Andale 28
Arkansas City 21
vs. Eisenhower 38
Emporia 0
vs. Wichita East 76
Bishop Carroll 20
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 49
Wichita South 7
vs. Wichita Northwest 70
Derby 35
vs. Maize 21
Goddard 21
vs. Maize South 42
Hutchinson 49
vs. Haysville-Campus 21
Wichita Heights
vs. Wichita Southeast
Wellington 23
vs. McPherson 21
Augusta 0
vs. Buhler 47
Andover 7
vs. Valley Center 27
Salina Central 25
vs. Andover Central 24