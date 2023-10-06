WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Scores will be added as they come in.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Wichita Collegiate 7

vs. Andale 28

Arkansas City 21

vs. Eisenhower 38

Emporia 0

vs. Wichita East 76

Bishop Carroll 20

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 49

Wichita South 7

vs. Wichita Northwest 70

Derby 35

vs. Maize 21

Goddard 21

vs. Maize South 42

Hutchinson 49

vs. Haysville-Campus 21

Wichita Heights

vs. Wichita Southeast

Wellington 23

vs. McPherson 21

Augusta 0

vs. Buhler 47

Andover 7

vs. Valley Center 27

Salina Central 25

vs. Andover Central 24