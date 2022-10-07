WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.
Games covered:
Maize 52
at Derby 51
El Dorado 18
at Rose Hill 31
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 21
vs. Bishop Carroll 26
Wichita Southeast
at Wichita Heights
Salina South 14
at Newton 45
Haysville Campus 7
at Hutchinson 28
Andale 49
at Wichita Collegiate 0
Nickerson 2
at Cheney 48
Maize South 14
at Goddard 33
Buhler 28
at Augusta 14
Valley Center 19
at Andover 12
