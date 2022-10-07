WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to see highlights from the games.

Games covered:

Maize 52

at Derby 51



El Dorado 18

at Rose Hill 31



Kapaun Mt. Carmel 21

vs. Bishop Carroll 26



Wichita Southeast

at Wichita Heights



Salina South 14

at Newton 45



Haysville Campus 7

at Hutchinson 28



Andale 49

at Wichita Collegiate 0



Nickerson 2

at Cheney 48



Maize South 14

at Goddard 33



Buhler 28

at Augusta 14



Valley Center 19

at Andover 12

