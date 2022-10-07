WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Games covered:

Maize 52
at Derby 51

El Dorado 18
at Rose Hill 31

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 21
vs. Bishop Carroll 26

Wichita Southeast
at Wichita Heights

Salina South 14
at Newton 45

Haysville Campus 7
at Hutchinson 28

Andale 49
at Wichita Collegiate 0

Nickerson 2
at Cheney 48

Maize South 14
at Goddard 33

Buhler 28
at Augusta 14

Valley Center 19
at Andover 12

