Friday Football Fever: Week 6 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Eisenhower vs. Maize. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

  • Salina South and Maize
  • Kapaun and Bishop Carroll
  • Andale and Collegiate
  • Lakin and Cimarron
  • Eisenhower and Maize
  • McPherson and Augusta
  • Great Bend and Andover Central
  • Southeast and Campus
  • Ellinwood and Sterling
  • Garden City and Northwest
  • Hays and Dodge City
  • Lacrosse and Plainville
  • Ellsworth and Phillipsburg
  • South and Heights
  • North and West

