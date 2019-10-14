Friday Football Fever: Week 6 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Eisenhower vs. Maize. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

Salina South and Maize

Kapaun and Bishop Carroll

Andale and Collegiate

Lakin and Cimarron

Eisenhower and Maize

McPherson and Augusta

Great Bend and Andover Central

Southeast and Campus

Ellinwood and Sterling

Garden City and Northwest

Hays and Dodge City

Lacrosse and Plainville

Ellsworth and Phillipsburg

South and Heights

North and West

