Friday Football Fever: Week 6 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Eisenhower vs. Maize. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.
And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.
Check out the scores on our score page.
Here is a list of the games KSN covered:
- Salina South and Maize
- Kapaun and Bishop Carroll
- Andale and Collegiate
- Lakin and Cimarron
- Eisenhower and Maize
- McPherson and Augusta
- Great Bend and Andover Central
- Southeast and Campus
- Ellinwood and Sterling
- Garden City and Northwest
- Hays and Dodge City
- Lacrosse and Plainville
- Ellsworth and Phillipsburg
- South and Heights
- North and West
RELATED LINK | Vote for the Week 7 Game of the Week\\
LATEST STORIES: