WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State,

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of the Week:

Andale 30

vs. Cheney 36 (OT)

Wichita Northwest 55

vs. Wichita West 13 (Thursday)

Salina South 7

vs. Goddard Eisenhower 56

Maize South 27

vs. Derby 35

McPherson 28

vs. Mulvane 10

Wichita Collegiate 21

vs. Wichita Trinity 0

Wellington 31

vs. Circle 22

Wichita Heights 14

vs. Bishop Carroll 31

Andover 7

vs. Andover Central 40

Wichita South 38

vs. Wichita Southeast 20

Newton 20

vs. Haysville Campus 30

Rose Hill 18

vs. Buhler 34

Maize 17

vs. Hutchinson 36