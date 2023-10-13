WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Scores will be added as they come in.

Game of the Week:
Andale 30
vs. Cheney 36 (OT)

Wichita Northwest 55
vs. Wichita West 13 (Thursday)

Salina South 7
vs. Goddard Eisenhower 56

Maize South 27
vs. Derby 35

McPherson 28
vs. Mulvane 10

Wichita Collegiate 21
vs. Wichita Trinity 0

Wellington 31
vs. Circle 22

Wichita Heights 14
vs. Bishop Carroll 31

Andover 7
vs. Andover Central 40

Wichita South 38
vs. Wichita Southeast 20

Newton 20
vs. Haysville Campus 30

Rose Hill 18
vs. Buhler 34

Maize 17
vs. Hutchinson 36