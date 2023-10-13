WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever.
Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.
For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.
Games Covered and Scores:
Scores will be added as they come in.
Game of the Week:
Andale 30
vs. Cheney 36 (OT)
Wichita Northwest 55
vs. Wichita West 13 (Thursday)
Salina South 7
vs. Goddard Eisenhower 56
Maize South 27
vs. Derby 35
McPherson 28
vs. Mulvane 10
Wichita Collegiate 21
vs. Wichita Trinity 0
Wellington 31
vs. Circle 22
Wichita Heights 14
vs. Bishop Carroll 31
Andover 7
vs. Andover Central 40
Wichita South 38
vs. Wichita Southeast 20
Newton 20
vs. Haysville Campus 30
Rose Hill 18
vs. Buhler 34
Maize 17
vs. Hutchinson 36