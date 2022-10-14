WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Games covered:

Cheney: 0
at Andale (Game of the Week): 32

  • KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman amongst fans at the Andale vs. Cheney game (KSN Photo)
Hutchinson: 13
at Maize: 41

Derby: 55
vs. Maize South: 7

Wichita West 12
at Wichita Northwest 76 (at Riverfront Stadium)

Newton: 42
at Haysville Campus: 6

Arkansas City 21
at Valley Center 31

Trinity Academy 7
at Wichita Collegiate 68

Wamego 48
at Clearwater 0

Salina Central 47
at Goddard 42

Andover Central 38
at Andover 14

St. James 31
at Kapaun Mt. Carmel 29

Dodge City
vs. Garden City (Saturday at Riverfront Stadium)

