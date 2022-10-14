WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.
Games covered:
Cheney: 0
at Andale (Game of the Week): 32
Hutchinson: 13
at Maize: 41
Derby: 55
vs. Maize South: 7
Wichita West 12
at Wichita Northwest 76 (at Riverfront Stadium)
Newton: 42
at Haysville Campus: 6
Arkansas City 21
at Valley Center 31
Trinity Academy 7
at Wichita Collegiate 68
Wamego 48
at Clearwater 0
Salina Central 47
at Goddard 42
Andover Central 38
at Andover 14
St. James 31
at Kapaun Mt. Carmel 29
Dodge City
vs. Garden City (Saturday at Riverfront Stadium)
