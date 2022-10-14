WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Games covered:

Cheney: 0

at Andale (Game of the Week): 32

KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman amongst fans at the Andale vs. Cheney game (KSN Photo)

KSN’s Storm Track 3 in Andale

KSN’s Storm Track 3 at the Andale football field

Andale flags flying at the football field

Andale vs. Cheney football players walking into the Andale football stadium

Andale vs. Cheney football players walking into the Andale football stadium

Hutchinson: 13

at Maize: 41



Derby: 55

vs. Maize South: 7



Wichita West 12

at Wichita Northwest 76 (at Riverfront Stadium)



Newton: 42

at Haysville Campus: 6



Arkansas City 21

at Valley Center 31



Trinity Academy 7

at Wichita Collegiate 68



Wamego 48

at Clearwater 0



Salina Central 47

at Goddard 42



Andover Central 38

at Andover 14



St. James 31

at Kapaun Mt. Carmel 29



Dodge City

vs. Garden City (Saturday at Riverfront Stadium)

