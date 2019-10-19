Friday Football Fever: Week 7 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Clearwater vs. Andale. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

Wichita Home School vs. Sunrise Christian Academy

Maize South vs. Goddard

Derby vs. Campus

Smoky Valley vs. Halstead

Clearwater vs. Andale

Dodge City vs. Garden City

Andover vs. Andover Central

Sublette vs. Sedgwick

West vs. South

Northwest vs. Heights

Southeast vs. East

Pratt vs. Holcomb

Canton-Galva vs. Solomon

Ellinwood vs Southwest

Buhler vs. Hays

Maize vs. Salina Central

