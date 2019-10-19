Friday Football Fever: Week 7 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Clearwater vs. Andale. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

  • Wichita Home School vs. Sunrise Christian Academy
  • Maize South vs. Goddard
  • Derby vs. Campus
  • Smoky Valley vs. Halstead
  • Clearwater vs. Andale
  • Dodge City vs. Garden City
  • Andover vs. Andover Central
  • Sublette vs. Sedgwick
  • West vs. South
  • Northwest vs. Heights
  • Southeast vs. East
  • Pratt vs. Holcomb
  • Canton-Galva vs. Solomon
  • Ellinwood vs Southwest
  • Buhler vs. Hays
  • Maize vs. Salina Central

