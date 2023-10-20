WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of the Week

Goddard-Eisenhower

vs. Goddard

McPherson

vs. Buhler (Thurs.)

Manhattan

vs. Wichita Northwest

Hutchinson

vs. Andover

Hesston

vs. Wichita Collegiate

Andover Central

vs. Valley Center

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Wichita Heights

Newton 7

vs. Derby 55

Maize

vs. Campus

Pratt 6

vs. Andale 43

Kingman

vs. Garden Plain

Salina South

vs. Maize South

Wichita East

vs. Bishop Carroll