WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Games covered:

Goddard
at Goddard Eisenhower (Game of the Week)

Wichita Northwest
at Manhattan

Great Bend
vs. Garden City

Wichita South
at Wichita West (at Riverfront Stadium)

Bishop Carroll
at Wichita East

Valley Center
at Andover Central

Newton
at Derby

Haysville Campus
at Maize

Dodge City
at Wichita Southeast (at Wichita Northwest)

Andover
at Hutchinson

McPherson
at Buhler

