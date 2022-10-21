WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights.

Games covered:

Goddard

at Goddard Eisenhower (Game of the Week)



Wichita Northwest

at Manhattan



Great Bend

vs. Garden City



Wichita South

at Wichita West (at Riverfront Stadium)



Bishop Carroll

at Wichita East



Valley Center

at Andover Central



Newton

at Derby



Haysville Campus

at Maize



Dodge City

at Wichita Southeast (at Wichita Northwest)



Andover

at Hutchinson



McPherson

at Buhler

