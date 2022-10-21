WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.
Games covered:
Goddard
at Goddard Eisenhower (Game of the Week)
Wichita Northwest
at Manhattan
Great Bend
vs. Garden City
Wichita South
at Wichita West (at Riverfront Stadium)
Bishop Carroll
at Wichita East
Valley Center
at Andover Central
Newton
at Derby
Haysville Campus
at Maize
Dodge City
at Wichita Southeast (at Wichita Northwest)
Andover
at Hutchinson
McPherson
at Buhler
