Friday Football Fever: Week 8 video

Friday Football Fever

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Buhler vs. Winfield. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.

Check out the scores by clicking here.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

  • Lyons at Lakin
  • Maize at Derby
  • Great Bend at Garden City
  • Buhler at Winfield
  • Andale at Cheney
  • Conway Springs at Garden Plain
  • Salina Central at Hays
  • Douglas at Belle Plaine
  • Wellington at Mulvane
  • Valley Center at Eisenhower
  • Liberal at Dodge City
  • Nickerson at Pratt
  • Southeast at Northwest

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories