Friday Football Fever: Week 8 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Buhler vs. Winfield. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.

Check out the scores by clicking here.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

Lyons at Lakin

Maize at Derby

Great Bend at Garden City

Buhler at Winfield

Andale at Cheney

Conway Springs at Garden Plain

Salina Central at Hays

Douglas at Belle Plaine

Wellington at Mulvane

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Liberal at Dodge City

Nickerson at Pratt

Southeast at Northwest

LATEST STORIES: