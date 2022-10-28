WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 9 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.
Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to see highlights.
GAMES COVERED:
Maize South
vs. Valley Center
Salina South
vs. Maize
Topeka High
vs. Derby
Wichita Southeast
vs. Wichita Northwest
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Goddard
Arkansas City
vs. Buhler
Liberal
vs. Hutchinson
Augusta
vs. Andover Central
Concordia
vs. Wichita Collegiate
Goodland 0
vs. Andale 63
Hugoton
vs. Cheney
Wichita West
vs. Hays
Goddard Eisenhower
vs. Great Bend
