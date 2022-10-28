WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 9 of Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to see highlights.

GAMES COVERED:

Maize South

vs. Valley Center



Salina South

vs. Maize



Topeka High

vs. Derby



Wichita Southeast

vs. Wichita Northwest



Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Goddard



KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman in Arkansas City (KSN Photo)

Arkansas City

vs. Buhler



Liberal

vs. Hutchinson



Augusta

vs. Andover Central



Concordia

vs. Wichita Collegiate



Goodland 0

vs. Andale 63



Hugoton

vs. Cheney



Wichita West

vs. Hays



Goddard Eisenhower

vs. Great Bend

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.