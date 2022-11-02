HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Sports Game of the Week heads to Hutchinson this week with a matchup between Bishop Carroll Eagles and Hutchinson Salthawks.

The Eagles are the road team, and that may spell danger for Hutchinson. Bishop Carroll is undefeated on the road this season.

Led offensively by quarterback Jackson King and wide receiver Tate Blasi, the team is resilient and won’t be put away easily.

“I mean we’ve always been a team that’s resilient when we get down in games and even when we do make mistakes we’re able to come back from those mistakes,” Blasi said. “We’ve been in a lot of tough games this year so, we’ve been able to come away with most of those with wins, and so we’re going to use that to our advantage in the playoffs.”

“It’s more about us and us just doing the right things and getting better every week,” King said. “So, that’s kind of the mindset. We know it’s going to be a tough game, but we have to go in there confident and ready to win.”

The Salthawks won’t let Bishop Carroll come in and push them around, however. Hutchinson is looking to get to 8-2 on the season for the first time since 2016, and their offense is explosive, putting up 27 points in all seven of their wins.

“A lot of us have been playing for a long time, so we know everybody’s little gimmicks and how they work so we all fit together,” Salthawks quarterback Nic Lange said.

Hutchinson running back Noah Khokhar said the team just needs to stick together to pull out a win.

“We’ve got to trust our coaches, trust that they’re going to put us in a position to win, and we just know that throughout this whole year they’ve done that,” Khokhar said. “So, we trust them and for us seniors this is really it. So, we’re going to give everything we have and we just have to stick together as a team and play hard. It’s going to be a fun night.”

Bishop Carroll and Hutchinson will play on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hutchinson.