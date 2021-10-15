High School: Friday Football Fever week 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 7 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Maize 41
vs. Derby 42
Halstead 16
vs. Wichita Collegiate 82
El Dorado 14
vs. Circle 33
Andover Central 27
vs. Andover 20
Great Bend 2
vs. Eisenhower 33
Andale 65
vs. Clearwater 6
Southeast 6
vs. Heights 49
Dodge City 36
vs. Garden City 29
Maize South 43
vs. Hays 47
