High School: Friday Football Fever week 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Friday night lights shined extra bright for one Kansas family. Not one, but two of their sons got to make history at Eisenhower high school.

The homecoming court had a very special student-athlete on the field Friday night. His name is Brody May. Two years ago, Brody’s older brother Parker, had the honor of winning the homecoming crown. Today, Brody himself stepped into the spotlight.