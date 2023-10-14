CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Andale is no longer at the top of the bracket as Cheney pulled off an upset and ended the Indian’s 57-game win streak on Friday night.

The Indians were leading 22-0 at the half, but the Cardinals would do what no team has done since 2018. They got the win against the Indians in overtime, 36-30

Here is what Cheney had to say about the win.

“I don’t know how else to describe it, but amazing, you know it’s something you kind of dream of before, and you never know if it’s going to happen, but man, it was a dog fight, and I’m just happy I was the one to score. Colton had a huge game. Everybody had a huge game. It could have been anyone,” said Jackson Voth, senior wide receiver.

” I think that’s pretty fitting because he’s the one who has been wanting to win this game more than anybody else. Jack has worked so hard ever since he was a freshman. I can’t see anybody else taking the win,” Shelby Wherman, Cheney’s head football coach.

Andale lost for the first time since Nov. 16, 2018, when Pratt beat the Indians 21-19 in the 3A semifinals.