WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first week of the playoffs, KSN’s Game of the Week is heading to Maize South.

It’s not too often you get a great quarterback matchup to being the playoffs, but that’s exactly what we’re getting between Bishop Carroll’s Jackson King and Maize South’s Tate McNew.

KSN caught up with Maize South head coach Brent Pfeifer about this matchup. He says they have a ton of respect for King and the Golden Eagles, though the record hasn’t been as successful as in years past.

“They’ve got a coaching staff that has been there a long time, and longevity and consistency in a coaching staff makes everyone dangerous,” Pfeifer said. “They’ve got athletes over there, they got a great coaching staff that does a great job putting those kids in a great spot to win every Friday, so we’re definitely taking them serious. We’ve got to start working on the little things and making sure the little details are cleaned up and ready to go because one little mistake here in the playoffs can cost you.”

As for Maize South, Bishop Carroll head coach Dusty Trail’s defense has its hands full facing the Mavericks offense. The Golden Eagles are 3-5 this season, the most losses in one season since 1995, but it affords the Golden Eagles an opportunity to play a role they rarely have by being the underdog.

Trail said it’s a mindset the team is embracing.

“For teams that are struggling like us, it’s kind of like being back to a 0-0 start,” Trail said. “And to be honest with you, there’s less pressure on us this year than there has been in past years, because in past years we’ve been ranked a little higher and had a little more pressure on us. But, this year there is not as much pressure.”

While Bishop Carroll’s season has been a struggle, the players are itching to get on the field Friday night to make up for the disappointing regular season record.

“(The record is) 0-0, you got to keep winning to keep playing, and records don’t matter anymore, so it’s kind of a thing where we know we’re talented, we know we can compete, so let’s go out there and do it and prove some people wrong,” Jackson King said.

Bishop Carroll safety Cash Ungles echoed that sentiment.

“Everyone is 0-0 come the playoffs so we’re even,” Ungles said. “I don’t think that anyone has an advantage. Everyone is starting in the same place, and now we can take our advantage.”

As for Maize South, the team has a laser focus to reach new heights no Mavericks team has before: A state championship.

In order to do that, they know they need to show up against Bishop Carroll, even if Maize South is a heavy favorite.

“They’re well-coached, it’s a great program, so we can’t just come out and think we’re going to win. We’re going to actually have to work for it, and they’re going to make us work for it,” Baxton Bigly, Maize South running back, said.

Maize South linebacker Brady Rapp said the key is to keep on doing what they’ve been doing all season long.

“Just have to eliminate the big plays on defense, offense just has to score points like they usually do,” Rapp said. “We see what they’re trying to do, every time, they just want to run the ball, we’re not too worried.”