While it may not feel like it yet, fall is right around the corner. Pumpkin patches are getting ready for the season. This year's crop around Kansas is looking promising thanks to prime growing conditions. Pumpkins are a warm weather crop and do not do well with colder temperatures. They need sufficient water early in the growing process, but do fine under stress if entered into a dry stretch through the summer. The intense heat also does not phase a pumpkin as its leaves provide shade on the ground.

Since the crop is generally planted in late May and early June, I took a look at rainfall totals across the state at that time. South central Kansas saw plenty of rain in this stretch. Those out west were slightly drier than average.