The KSN Game of the Week is Buhler vs. Andover Central. KSN will be live before and during the game.
SCORE:
Buhler:
Andover Central:
LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEO
- Game of the Week: Buhler vs. Andover Central, September 10, 2021
- High School Football: Rose Hill vs. Andale, Sept. 3, 2021
- High School Football: Hesston vs. Haven, Sept. 3, 2021
- High School Football: Newton vs. Andover Central, Sept. 3, 2021
- High School Football: Kapaun vs. Wichita South, Sept. 3, 2021
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.
And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.