WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For Week One of the high school football season we have a fantastic 6A-5A matchup with Wichita Northwest playing host to the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles.

Let’s begin with Bishop Carroll. They have a ton of returning talent including the top-ranked quarterback in the state, Jackson King. But they know this week they’ll need to be hitting on all cylinders if they hope for a win against the Grizzlies.

“If you’re not well-conditioned and well-schooled on what needs to be done, and how you line up, and how you’re supposed to go it’s a problem,” explained Golden Eagles Head Coach, Dusty Trail. “When people play fast they force you into more mistakes. They have a great program, but we want that challenge, we want to see where we’re at. We’re trying to be at a championship level and we need that kind of test for us.”

As for the home team, last season Northwest blew a 19-point second half to fall short in their season opener against Carroll, 53-41.

“We’ve lost to [Bishop Carroll] the last two years, so I think there’s a little bit of more urgency for these guys,” said Grizzlies Head Coach, Steven Martin.

It’s a loss that they will try to avenge this Friday. Coach Martin knows that they can’t let their guard down for any of the 48 minutes.

“We’ve been talking about adversity,” added Coach Martin. “We’ve been putting our players in bad situations in the offseason and out here in at practice right now in the preseason, so I think our kids will be ready to go. They’re going to be at home, I know there’s going to be a great crowd, and it’s going to be an exciting night of football.”