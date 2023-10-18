GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s time to unveil our game of the week for the final regular season week of the high school football season, and for the regular season finale, we have a rivalry matchup between Goddard High and Goddard-Eisenhower.

Let’s begin with the Goddard Lions. Their defense has been dominant this season so far. In seven games, they’ve surrendered more than 21 points twice. They have a tough challenge on Friday against the Eisenhower Tigers, but the players KSN Sports spoke with say it starts up front with the run defense.

“We’ve held a couple of really good kids who have had some really good games this year, some of them to under 100 yards,” explained Lions senior defensive tackle, Matrix Eams. “So, I think we set our tone with the run.”

As for the offense, a hard-nosed heavy-run style is what has worked en route to their 5-2 record.

“We practice physicality every day on the offensive line,” said Lions senior offensive lineman, Jacob Esparza. “We preach to stay on your man, to be 100%, to hit them hard, hit them harder than you get hit.”

Head coach Tommy Beason says the best way to slow down the Eisenhower offense is to play sound run defense, but also control the time of possession on offense and take care of the football.

“We can keep it close if we don’t give them free possessions,” Beason said. “But their defense is hyper-aggressive and turns people over all of the time. If we fall into that trap, we deserve to lose, but we know going in that ball security and tempo, if we let it get away from us, it’s gone. They’re too good of a team to come back on.”

As for Eisenhower, they have been dominant throughout this season with only one of their wins by single digits. But head coach Darrin Fisher knows it’ll be a tough matchup to take down Goddard High.

“You know, they’re a well-coached football team,” Fisher explained. “They play hard and they play well. There’s a reason why they’re 5-2. They play hard-nosed football and it’s going to be a good game. As we’ve been on this good run here, hey let’s worry about playing our best football and don’t worry about the opponent, worry about us and the score will take care of itself.”

Players say they know what’s at stake in this game, including an AVCTL Championship, but they are handling it like it’s any other game week.

“You just have to like not worry about that until the end of the game,” said Tigers’ Senior Cornerback, Isaiah Martin. “Just like when we had Homecoming a couple of weeks ago. Coach just said, ‘Don’t worry about Homecoming. Just play the game and then enjoy everything after it.’ I think it’s just going to be another game, I know it’s Goddard and it’s a rivalry, but it’s just another team, we have to play our brand of football.”

“Our coaches have just been telling us to just keep it in,” added Tigers’ Senior Offensive Lineman, Noah Packard. “Don’t make any talk or anything online, just have fun mostly.”