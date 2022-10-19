WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the final game of the week of the high school football regular season, we go out west of Wichita for a great rivalry matchup between the Goddard High Lions and the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers.

Goddard-Eisenhower senior offensive lineman, Nate Purkey, believes it’ll be a fun game, “I think it’s a pretty good matchup because we’re both run-heavy teams, and I just think that will make the game more exciting.”

“It’s definitely a big game. You can definitely feel the environment,” added Goddard High senior cornerback Sandler Bowyer. “It’s changing. Not just for this game but for the whole season, we’ve been definitely bringing it up.”

Our preview starts with the visiting team, even though the game is at their high school, the Goddard Lions. After not winning a game a year ago, the lions are now 5-2 this season after a tough 47-42 loss to Salina Central in Week 7.

“The emotions are very high,” explained Goddard High senior cornerback Carter Clyne. “The confidence is very high, and the temp is very high. We’ve really rushed around, and we’re just trying to get game-ready.”

For the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers, the team has had ups and downs throughout the season, but they could potentially really improve their seeding in the playoffs with a win against their crosstown rival.

“Ultimately, just understanding their defense and just capitalizing on their weaknesses,” said Goddard-Eisenhower senior running back Caleb Lowry. “I mean, we do our film. We just need to bring more intensity for my guys. We’re both good teams. It really just comes down to who is more physical and ready to win.”

They come into this game as the underdog, but they certainly have a chance to pull off the upset. Tigers’ head coach Darrin Fisher is expecting a physical football game between the rival schools.

“A hard-fought game,” said Fisher. “Every year that we play Goddard with the rivalry, you know it’s going to be a hard-fought game. We know we’re going to be in a battle for four quarters. It’s going to be a physical, heavy run game, kind of smash-mouth football on Friday night. So, that’s what we’re preparing our kids for. Play well for four quarters, play hard for four quarters, and that’s it.”

And while Eisenhower is only 2-5 this year, the Lions know this rivalry game will be very close.

“Rivalry games are rivalry games because everybody is so high energy,” explained Goddard High Head Football Coach Tommy Beason. “We’ve got 400 kids in our youth program that we share together. Both middle schools just played each other last week for their last game of the year. We run this thing all the way from second grade, competing against each other all the way up to varsity football. So, when you do that in a community, all it does is raise the level of everybody, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”