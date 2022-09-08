WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For our game of the week for week two of the Kansas high school football season, we have a very fun matchup this Friday night just to the east of Wichita as Andover Central hosts the Maize Eagles.

We start with Maize, they had an impressive showing last weekend. As one of the only schools in the state playing on Saturday, there were a lot of eyes on Maize as they took on Topeka High, and they did not disappoint, running away with the 78-7 victory.

But the Eagles know it will not be easy as they take on an Andover Central squad that made it to the KSHSAA 4A State Championship game in 2021.

“I feel like just the coverages and defenses and stuff their coaches make them do is a little bit more complex than some of the teams we face this year,” said Avery Johnson, senior Maize quarterback. “I feel like coming into each game each week, we never know what the defense is going to give us because of what we have on offense. We just need to be prepared for anything they might throw at us, and whenever the lights come on and it’s time to go, we just have to go out and play football at that point.”

Maize head coach Gary Guzman says he was not disappointed in what he saw from Andover Central in their opening game against Buhler.

“They got speed, they got good athletes, they got some size, I was impressed with them,” said Guzman. “I think that we have to show up and play well.”

Jaguars head coach, Derek Tuttle, says the team is focused on what they can control.

“Focusing on ourselves more than anything, especially improvement that’s one of our core values,” added Tuttle, “and that’s what I’ve told the boys in our film meeting this afternoon just improve at all the little things that we do at our technique at our positions at all three faces of the game”

Senior Andover Central quarterback, Braden Barsewski, believes his team is ready for the heavyweight battle.

“Our guys are going to be prepared,” Barsewski explained. “We are preparing a lot this week because they are going to do some good things because they are a really solid program, but we can do some good things as well and we just need to bounce back whenever they do something good”

Maize’s defense knows that Andover Central has a tough passing attack, which is harder to defend if they get off to a slow start.

“It’s just about us making sure that we come out and play early,” said McKinley Joynes, senior Maize cornerback. “We can’t really come out and start out at halftime, we can’t really get down early, we just have to make sure we get some points on the board and get stops early and make sure they didn’t get any points on the board.”