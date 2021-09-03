Game of the Week: Maize vs. Andover, September 3, 2021

Game of the Week

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

The KSN Game of the Week is Maize vs. Andover.

Maize:

Andover: —

LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEO

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories