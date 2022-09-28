MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s time for us to unveil our fifth game of the week for the high school football season. This week we go out to Maize South High School as they prepare to take on Maize High School.

Starting with the Eagles, they have been as good as advertised so far this season. Kansas State commit and senior quarterback Avery Johnson has been lighting it up both through the air and on the ground. However, Johnson tells KSN that he doesn’t think they’ve even scratched the surface of what this team’s potential is.

“I mean, people would think I’m lying if I said no, but truly, I don’t think we’ve been anywhere close to our full potential,” said Johnson. “I feel like we still have so much that we could get better at. And our coaches are starting to be nit-picky and pick up on these things so we can continue to get better. I feel like we still have so much room and growth to develop and that’s what we focus on every day at practice.”

As for their opponent, the Maize South Mavericks got back into the win column last week with a victory against the Newton Railers. That win elevated their record to 3-1, with their only loss coming in week three against the Hutchinson Salthawks.

Mavs Junior linebacker Brady Rapp explained, “We just need to make sure we know what we’re doing at all times, and making sure we all know our responsibilities and we can trust one another.”

This week, they know what they need to do to take down the undefeated Eagles.

“We’re going to have to play hard, play fast,” said Mavs sophomore quarterback Tate McNew. “We’re going to definitely play our most clean game of the year, they’re a talented team. We’re a talented team too. I think we just have to play our best game, basically.”

For the Eagles’ defense, they are looking to slow down McNew. While he is only a sophomore, Maize Head Coach Gary Guzman has taken notice of the Mavs QB.

“He gets rid of the ball quickly and he’s very accurate, obviously,” said Guzman. “He’s got some good receivers to catch the ball for him. I don’t think he’s necessarily getting attention, we’re giving him plenty of attention, we think he’s that good. It’s one of those deals, every game you’re going to have challenges and their passing game is going to be a challenge for us.”

Maize South Head Coach, Brent Pfeifer, says he’s excited about this week’s game and his team always has a ton of energy when taking on their crosstown rival.

“We’re focused on us and we’re trying to get us better each day,” added Pfeifer. “That doesn’t change with who we’re playing or where we’re playing at. The environment, we’ve talked to them about it, the environment is going to be loud. It’s going to be a little louder than a normal Friday. So communication is going to be important. The sidelines are going to be involved, the guys who are not on the field will also get involved in the game with the communication part.”