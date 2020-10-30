KSN News and Cowley College are here to bring you the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are choosing the Game of the Week this season. This week, the Friday Football Fever crew will head out to Goddard as the Lions square off with their crosstown rival, the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers.
Come join us Friday at the game!
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.
And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.
LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE
- Game of the Week Preview: Eisenhower vs. Goddard, October 29th, 2020
- Game of the Week: Andale vs. Collegiate, October 23, 2020
- High School Football: Eisenhower vs. Valley Center, October 23, 2020
- High School Football: Hillsboro vs. Hutchinson Trinity, October 23, 2020
- High School Football: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll, October 23, 2020