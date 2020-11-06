Game of the Week Preview: Maize South vs. Maize, November 5, 2020

KSN News and Cowley College are here to bring you the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are choosing the Game of the Week this season. This week, the Friday Football Fever crew will head out to Maize as the Eagles square off with their rival, the Maize South Mavericks.

Come join us Friday at the game!

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE