Game of the Week: Salina Central vs. Wichita Northwest, November 5, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 42nd Annual Wichita Toy Run is on Sunday, Nov. 7, and will be closing down part of Broadway Ave., starting at 1 p.m.

Motorcyclists will begin lining up at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas and McLean, ride to Broadway starting at 1 p.m., and head toward Hartman Arena. Broadway is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. Citizens will not be able to cross Broadway during this time except on I-235 on the north end of Wichita and south of Douglas on the south end of Wichita. Kellogg is also an option for crossing east and westbound.