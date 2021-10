The KSN Game of the Week is Wichita Collegiate vs. Andale. KSN will be live before and during the game.

FINAL SCORE TBD

Wichita Collegiate:

Andale:

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

Game of the Week: Maize vs. Derby, October 15, 2021

High School: Friday Football Fever week 7

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

Check out other Friday Football Coverage.