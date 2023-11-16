WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard Eisenhower Tigers will face Kapaun in sub-state playoffs Friday at Southeast High School.

Eisenhower is in the midst of a historic season. It is the first time the Tigers have ever advanced to the sub-state round in school history.

The team has a tough challenge as they face the top-ranked Crusaders and the Wichita City League’s all-time leading rusher, Omari Elias.

“He just like breaks tackles, here and there. Every play, he breaks at least one. I’ve never really seen someone tackle him one-on-one, but we’re going to rally to the ball and make the plays when we need to. We’ll do what we can to stop the run, plug gaps, and wrap up,” Mac MacDonald, Goddard Eisenhower senior linebacker, said.

“They just have a lot of grit, and they’re willing to play all four quarters, so we’ve got to break them down. We just need to execute with both running the ball and through the air. They got a good run defense, and so we’ve got to be able to get the ball downfield when we need to,” Derrick Morgan, Goddard Eisenhower junior quarterback, said.

