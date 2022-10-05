WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time this season, KSN is featuring two different area games as the Game of the Week. The two games chosen are Maize at Derby and Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll at Riverfront Stadium.

MAIZE vs. DERBY

In our first matchup, we have two of the best athletes in all of Kansas squaring off between Maize quarterback Avery Johnson and Derby running back Dylan Edwards.

Derby head coach Brandon Clark says stopping the Maize offense is a difficult challenge for the Panthers’ defense.

“Their offensive line, most of those guys are back. They’re very aggressive. And then, their wide receivers are amazing,” explained Clark. “They’ve got four of them that he can pick out of any of them anytime. They’re fast, they’re physical, and they run good routes. The running back is a good fit for Avery; he does a good job. He also does a good job of pass protecting, so it is a complete offense.”

As for Maize’s defense, they also have their hands full with Derby’s option-based offense.

Maize Head Coach Gary Guzman mentioned what it’ll take to stop the Panthers, “Discipline, discipline. Do your job. If you have quarterback, take quarterback; if you have the pitch, take the pitch, that type of thing. You have to find out a way to stop their option, and the way you do it is you have people assigned to the quarterback and to the pitch. Those guys have to be disciplined and do that. If they go the wrong person, that leaves that other person free, and that’s a problem.”

For Dylan Edwards, he is already feeling excited about this week’s matchup.

“This is always a dogfight, especially when we play Maize,” added Edwards. “I know they’re going to give us their best, and we’re going to give them our best. I think this is a must-watch game every year, and when we play them, we know we’re going to have to be on our A-game, and they’re going to give us their A-game. Going against them is just a really fun week.”

KAPAUN MT. CARMEL vs. BISHOP CARROLL

As for our other game of the week, it is also a no-brainer. The Holy War between Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Bishop Carroll.

This matchup has been in Bishop Carroll’s favor, with the Golden Eagles winning every game since 1999. However, last year this matchup came down to the wire, and you shouldn’t expect anything different this time around.

“This team has not been associated with that,” explained Bishop Carroll Head Coach Dusty Trail. “Our goal is to win our second game in a row. That’s this team’s goal, and that’s why the way we look at it. We’ve been fortunate enough to have some success in the past, but that’s in the past. We’ve got to focus on what we’re doing and the future.”

Kapaun’s head coach, Weston Schartz, believes this is a great measuring stick game for his players.

“They’re one of the best programs in the state over the last 20 years,” said Schartz. “They’re always well coached. Very athletic, and they make good plays on offense and defense. That’s kind of a measuring stick for everybody around here. How well do you compete against Carroll? That’s how you can find out how good your program is.”

On top of the rivalry, it’s also the first high school football game ever to be held at Riverfront Stadium.

“It’s going to be really fun,” explained Kapaun Mt. Carmel Senior Linebacker Nathan Fury. “Obviously, a new atmosphere, new stadium, so I remember being a little kid, and it was the Wingnuts. I remember going to see them. So, new team, a new stadium, it’s updated, super nice [score] board. I was out there for a game this year. I’m super excited should be a fun atmosphere.”