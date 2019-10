Maize, Kansas (KSNW)- Players describe Maize South Senior and left tackle Cody Fayette as a standout player and friend."He's a very good teammate,” says cornerback Trevion Mitchell. “He will stick with you through everything and he is a very talented player.”

At 6'6” and almost 300 pounds of muscle and power, you would think Fayette was born to play football."Not going to lie,” Fayette concedes. “I didn't like it the first couple of years, but I stuck with it and it's done everything for me.”