Hays kicks off season with 19-10 win over Goddard-Eisenhower

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football in the Sunflower State is up and running.

Hays kicked off the season over in Goddard Thursday night, taking on Goddard-Eisenhower.

They would come out on top, 19-10.

Hays will continue their early season road trip, as they travel to take on Great Bend next Friday.

As for the Tigers, they will remain at home as they play host to Salina Central.

