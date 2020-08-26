Hesston football eyes 2020 season with renewed enthusiasm

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – With high school spring sports canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the football team at Hesston High School is making its return in record-breaking fashion.

“Our numbers across the board at our summer training sessions… we set records by over 20 kids. Pretty crazy. Our kids were showing up,” said Hesston football head coach Tyson Bauerle.

Of course, playing football in a pandemic comes with its own set of challenges – ones that the Swathers are taking seriously in order to compete.

“The kids are doing what we’re asking them to in terms of the safety precautions,” said Bauerle. They’re ready to get back.”

The Swathers will look to improve upon last year’s 7-2 record in a competitive 3A district which also includes Andale, Clearwater, Collegiate, Hesston and Wichita Collegiate.

Bauerle says that his group’s athleticism has the potential to separate them from the pack.

“We’ve got some guys that are really good multi-sport kids,” said Bauerle. “I think we will have some matchup things we can do against some opposing defenses.”

The Swathers will open their season at home against the Haven Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 4.