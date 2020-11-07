High School Football: Friday Football Fever, November 6, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Maize vs. Maize South, where Maize defeated Maize South 59 to 27. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

