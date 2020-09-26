High School Football: Friday Football Fever, September 25, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of The Week was Goddard vs. Andover Central, where Andover Central beat Goddard 34 to 26. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.
