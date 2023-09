WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three games in our area couldn’t wait for Friday night and instead kicked off Thursday. Below are the final scores from all three matchups.

Click the player above to watch the highlights.

Games Covered:

#3(5A) Kapaun Mt. Carmel defeats Wichita South, 72-14.

Garden Plain defeats #4(1A) Conway Springs, 20-14.

Sedgwick defeats Hutchinson Trinity, 42-7.