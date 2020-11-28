Mill Valley 49
Northwest 35
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.
And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.
LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE
- High School Football: Rossville wins 2A state title vs. Hoisington, November 28, 2020
- High School Football: Olpe picks up second state title in shutout win vs. Oakley, November 28, 2020
- High School Football: Andale wins fifth state title vs. Perry-Lecompton, November 28, 2020
- High School Football: Mill Valley collects repeat 5A state title vs. Northwest, November 28, 2020
- High School Football: Derby grabs third-straight 6A title, November 28, 2020