High School Football: Nickerson vs. Halstead, September 11, 2020

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nickerson 0

Halstead 36

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories