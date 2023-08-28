ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover High School Trojans are looking for a bounce-back season after a 3-6 season that saw them get bounced in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The Trojans were 3-2 at one point last season before losing their final four games, including a 21-15 loss to Salina Central in the playoffs. But this year, the leaders are pushing the younger players.

“We’ve all just worked on showing everybody what needs to be happening,” said Senior Quarterback Camden Longacre. “Showing up every day and doing the best we can. We’ve pushed through a lot of adversity because we face it a lot, and we show up with everything we have every game.”

“I think we’ve really worked on our lineup and everything,” added Senior Running Back Vaiden Law. “How we’re going to improve some things and just see where everyone is at.”

This year they return a lot of players who are hoping to get the team back on the right track.

“They went in as sophomores,” explained head coach Ken Dusenberry, “and by the end, they were basically juniors. With how much playing time they got. It’s been fun to watch them mature and step into those roles.”