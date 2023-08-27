WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles are heading into the 2023 football season with big expectations.

Last year, the team went 7-3 before falling short in round two of the playoffs against Hutchinson. Head Coach Dusty Trail is entering his seventh season at Bishop Carroll. He led them to the 5A State Championship title game in 2017.

“Expectations are always high around here. We’re always wanting to compete for a state championship, and so the goal is to get as many guys as we can on this team to compete at a championship level,” explained Trail.

In the 2022 season, the team’s three losses all came within one touchdown. Their goal is to push through those tough finishes to come out on top. That’s something senior Jackson King, the top quarterback in the state, has been advocating for.

“It’s going to be tough every game, and we just got to fight through that. So that’s kind of one of the things that I’ve been preaching is we’re going to have ups and downs, but we got to keep a steady mind and just push through it,” said King.

A large factor in having a successful year is developing leaders. There are approximately 12 seniors returning to the field. Coach Trail says the offense has many upperclassmen, including four senior receivers. However, the offensive line took a hit by graduation and has many younger players. Senior lineman Hank Purvis says the experienced players are making an impact on the younger guys.

“Our leadership this year is better than I’ve had my whole high school career here at Bishop Carroll. I think this year, these leaders that we have on this team will really inspire the young guys to step up,” said Purvis.

The golden Eagles open their season on Friday, Sept. 1, at Wichita Northwest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The rest of the season schedule is as follows: