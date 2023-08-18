CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — In Class 3A, we know the top dog is Andale. Year after year, the Cheney Cardinals know that too. They have been in the shadow of Andale since the Indians joined the classification.

“We have mentally prepared for Andale,” said Kason Messenger, senior defensive end. “Like that’s the top dog and we were like coming after them like that’s our mentality in the weight room every day, conditioning every day like we want to beat them, and so they definitely help us improve.”

Cheney is led by head coach Shelby Wehrman. The team ended up finishing last season 8-3 after losing to Clay Center in the sectional round of the 3A playoffs.

This year, Cheney has more experience with a senior-heavy class, and they are finding motivation in being the underdogs this season.

“The more you invest, the more difficult it is to surrender, and these guys invest everything,” explained Wehrman. “Ever since football season was over last year, it was just a couple of days, and I heard guys talking about this year.”