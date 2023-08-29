DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — We have made it to the finish line of our high school football previews: 37 schools in 16 days.

For the finale, we focus on the Derby Panthers, led by head coach Brandon Clark.

Derby has been a consistent powerhouse since 2008. Since then, the Panthers have won six state championships: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Last year, Derby came up short, falling to Manhattan in the sub-state round of playoffs. This year, they have a chance at redemption. Derby will open the season in Manhattan on Friday, Sept. 1.

“It’s the team that took us out of the playoffs last year, so our team is pretty fired up, but right now, we are concentrating on ourselves,” explained Coach Clark.

Derby did lose some key starters to graduation, like running back Dylan Edwards, who is now at the University of Colorado, and quarterback Brock Zerger.

However, the Panthers still returned several experienced linemen on both sides of the ball. Plus, Derby has a new dynamic duo in senior quarterback Braxton Clark and senior running back Derek Hubbard.

This will be their first season as starters, but the two are ready to make a name for themselves this season.

“Me and Braxton have pretty good chemistry. We’ve been playing together for a long time, so just got to stick together and have good teamwork,” said Hubbard.

Derby will head to Manhattan High School to open the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 1. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: