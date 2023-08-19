EL Dorado, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Wildcats have had a rough past few years that has seen the team lose at least six games in four of the last five seasons.

But under second-year head coach Brandon Wise, the Cats might just shock some people in the AVCTL.

“I’d say it’s just continuing,” said Wise. “We had a pretty good foundation of culture with coach Bell here for the last few years. You know, so it’s just my own little twist on stuff. You know, and then just, yeah, getting better every day. That’s really all it is.”

El Dorado features a run-heavy offense that will rely heavily on a young offensive line, but if that unit pops, they could clear the way for a talented group of running backs.

“Yeah I feel like we graduated a lot of seniors last year so we’re pretty young,” said senior running back, Cole Rickard. “So us seniors, there’s about five of us or so. We really need to step up and show the younger guys how we do stuff around here.”

Players and coaches for the team talked about what separates this team from those in the past.

“We have a lot of kids that are willing to put the work in and be better than we were last year,” added senior slotback, Trace Fowler. “Last year didn’t settle well with us. And I think that just puts a flame in us that’s not going to be put out.”