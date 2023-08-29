GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Buffaloes are once again one of the most slept-on teams in the 6A class, but they have the talent to make some noise in the playoffs this season.

Senior Quarterback Ethan Gomez says, “I think it would be holding each other accountable, going full effort, and just doing our job. Not trying to do anything extra, just doing our job with full 100% effort and flying around.”

Last year, they went 7-3, but they were bounced out of the playoffs against Topeka-Washburn. This season will be like how it has always been with Brian Hill as head coach: the run-heavy, under-center offense that is going to use its physicality to punish defenses.

“Really just looking for execution,” said Hill. “Can we take what we learned in practice and execute it in a game against someone else? Can we make all of our calls and do the things we need to do?”

When talking to the team, they know they have the talent. It’s just about doing the little things correctly if they want to make a run at the school’s first state championship since 1999.

“Just being a good teammate, holding each other accountable,” added Senior Cornerback Ethen Allen. “Having good practices every day. Having everybody just keep each other up. Don’t bring each other down so we can have a good relationship with each other. So just in case we do have something go bad in the game, we can keep our heads up and move on to the next play.”